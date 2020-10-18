Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemned shelling of Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemns the shelling of the city of Ganja the night of Oct. 18 which resulted in civilian casualties, Trend reports citing the embassy's statement.

"Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemns the shelling of the city of Ganja. The brutal attacks on civilian population cannot be justified by any means," the embassy said.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 14 people died, over 50 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.