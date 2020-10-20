Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to be fully restored soon: Leader of Russian party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity will soon be fully restored, a close friend of Azerbaijan, leader of the Russian National Union political party, head of the International Slavic Council, Professor Sergei Baburin told Chairman of the Trade Union of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) Gabil Gurbanov over the phone, Trend reports with reference to ANAS.

“I am glad that the Azerbaijani lands are gradually being freed from occupation,” Baburin, who is also president of the International Slavic Academy, deputy chairman of the Russian Duma of the second and fourth convocations, doctor of law, said. “The Armenian diaspora in Moscow is very active and is carrying out large-scale anti-Azerbaijani propaganda.”