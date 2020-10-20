Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from occupied territories - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from the occupied territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“They see who is who now. They see that we were teaching them a lesson they will never forget. Now they are asking for help. They are calling for help now! So where is your “victorious army”? Where is your “invincible army”? Armenia’s drunken prime minister was dancing on our sacred Jidir plain. He should have thought that this insult would affect the people of Azerbaijan? He thought that no-one would touch them. He thought that all countries would continue to defend them, world Armenians, Armenian lobbies and some of their friendly countries. This is why they have gone astray, this is why they have grown impudent. We showed them their place, hit them on the head so hard that they are unlikely ever to recover. We have almost destroyed their army and equipment. They are running away. And they will keep running. In short, our superiority on the battlefield is no longer a secret. We are on the right path. Ours is the cause of justice. We are fighting on our own land, giving martyrs and restoring our territorial integrity. These steps will be continue to be taken. Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from the occupied territories. After that the fighting may stop,” the head of state said.