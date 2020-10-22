Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia clarifying issue on prohibiting Azerbaijani citizens to use Pobeda Airlines' services
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia is clarifying the issue of prohibiting Azerbaijani citizens from using the services of Russian Pobeda Airlines company, the embassy told Trend.
A video has appeared on social networks that a group of Azerbaijani citizens came to an airport in Russia to fly to Azerbaijan via Turkey. They bought tickets from Pobeda Airlines. When registering, they were told that Azerbaijani citizens aren’t allowed to fly out - otherwise, the company would be fined 700 euros for each Azerbaijani citizen. Approximately 20-30 Azerbaijanis who purchased tickets from this company couldn’t fly.
