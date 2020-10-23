Meeting between Azerbaijani FM and US secretary of state held
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has been held in Washington, Trend reports.
No press statements were made following the meeting.
