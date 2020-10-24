Expert talks about sanctions against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24

Trend:

For a ballistic missile strike on Ganja, Terter, Barda, Mingachevir, Naftalan and other regions where the civilian population of Azerbaijan lives, in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter (Actions in relation to threats to peace, violations of the peace and acts of aggression), special sanctions may be imposed on Armenia Elgun Safarov, Ph.D. in law, expert on international law, told Trend.

He recalled the sanctions that the UN Security Council once adopted against South Africa, the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Rwanda, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Libya and other countries.

He also stressed that comprehensive reports can be prepared and submitted for consideration in the UN Security Council of the issue of accepting economic and diplomatic restrictions against Armenia, bringing to justice the Armenian government and the persons who control the armed forces of this country. Also, the Council of Europe can adopt political and economic restrictions against Armenia.

"What are these restrictions? For example, the termination of transport, financial relations between Armenia and the Council of Europe, the freezing of foreign bank accounts of the Armenian government leaders, the suspension of activities in PACE, etc.," he said.

"The Azerbaijani government has already collected important evidence and facts for international organizations to make the above decisions against Armenia. The UN, CE, EU and other international organizations must give a legal assessment of the crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan. I am convinced that Azerbaijan will very soon restore its territorial integrity and those who have committed crimes against humanity will be brought to justice. There are all legal and political grounds for this," he said.