Necessary conditions will be created to extradite Armenian prisoners of war and civilians to third countries - MoD

Politics 24 October 2020 23:20 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

The military command of Azerbaijan appeals to civilians living in settlements in the direction of the conduct of hostilities, and urges them to stay away from military facilities and infrastructure in order to avoid injury, Anar Eyvazov, press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said at today's briefing, Trend reports.

Eyvazov appealed to the soldiers and volunteers, who were deceived into the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by the military-political leadership of Armenia, and urged them to lay down their arms and surrender

Eyvazov emphasized that the command is ready to take all the necessary measures to ensure security, food, medical care and other needs of the civilian population passing over to the Azerbaijani side.

"In addition, in accordance with international humanitarian law, all the rights of prisoners of war and civilians will be protected, and the necessary conditions will be created for those who wish to move to third countries through international organizations".

