Armenia's leadership, criminal junta regime have no moral, ethical framework - Azerbaijani top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.26

Trend:

The leadership of Armenia and the regime of the criminal junta have no moral and ethical framework, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“The Armenian side, dressing PKK terrorists and Armenian soldiers in the military uniform of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, can organize their committing war crimes against the civilian Armenian population, and then, using all propaganda resources, will blame Azerbaijan for these actions,” stressed Hajiyev.

“We well remember how in 1988, with the support of the Committee for State Security of the USSR, the special services of Armenia organized pogroms in Azerbaijani Sumgayit city against the civilian population of Armenian nationality, under the leadership of the Armenian criminal Eduard Grigoryan, and then accused Azerbaijan of this. We’re trying to ensure that the civilian Armenian population living in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan remains vigilant in conditions when such potential provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces and the regime of the criminal junta take place outside of military facilities,” said the president’s aide.

“As Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev noted, “We don’t deal with the civilian Armenian population of Azerbaijan. We’re ready to provide all the necessary humanitarian support to the civilian population and the Armenian servicemen wishing to go over to the side of Azerbaijan, based on the principles of humanism and the Geneva Conventions,” said Hajiyev.