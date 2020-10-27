If Azerbaijan is attacked from outside, F-16s will be used, President Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

If Azerbaijan is attacked from the outside, the F-16s will be used, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

"During this month, I give interviews every day. They ask me what Turkish F-16s are doing in Azerbaijan. I am tired of answering. Open up satellite images, can't you see what they are doing? Go and see what these F-16s are doing. Are they in the air or on the ground? Everyone knows that they are on the ground. They arrived for exercises and stayed behind when the war broke out. Our Turkish brothers left them here to give us moral support," he said.

"There are only five or six planes left at the airport, and they're being asked about every time. I answer these questions. But ask Armenia too, ask those who give them weapons. Ask these questions – why are you giving Armenia weapons? Have they been paid for? Do they know how much weaponry we have destroyed? No journalist asks me this question. Isn't this interesting? It is interesting," President Aliyev said.

"We are already accustomed to the fact that for all these years, Azerbaijan has been dealing with slander, lies and fabrications. Both foreign media and the Azerbaijani people see that I am answering all these questions and answering them properly,” the head of state said.