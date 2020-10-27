Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in drunken state declare that he is leaving - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in a drunken state declare that he is leaving, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“The people of Azerbaijan should know everything. For 17 years in my capacity as President, I have always told the truth to the Azerbaijani people – always. I regularly report to the people on all the issues. And I am doing that to this day. This may not be complete information because there are certain diplomatic rules. However, whatever can be said, I say to the Azerbaijani people and the whole world. If you want to save Armenia, tell it to leave our lands, get away immediately! Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in a drunken state declare that he is leaving. Calling world leaders five or six times a day will not solve the problem. Our position remains unchanged, we are defending the truth and justice,” the head of state said.