Destroyed military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces - LIST

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.27

Trend:

A large number of Armenian forces, as well as 1 - T-72 tank, 4 - D-30 and 3 - D-20 howitzer-guns, 1 - “OSA-AKM” anti-aircraft missile system, 1 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 1 - radar station, and 6 - auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.