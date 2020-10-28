General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

As a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ missile strike on October 28 at about 13:00 (GMT+4) by using prohibited cluster shells on the busy areas of Azerbaijan’s Barda city, three civilians died and several people were injured, Trend reports on Oct. 28 citing the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Huge damage was caused to the civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

Presently, continuing all possible investigative operations in the current conditions, employees of the General Prosecutor's Office are working to clarify the list of victims.