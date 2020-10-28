Freedom of speech suppression by Armenian lobby in France unacceptable - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The grieving, harassment and threats against the French TV channel TF1, journalist and senior reporter of the channel Liseron Boudoul by members of the Armenian community in France, as well as by Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora around the world, is a clear example of the true attitude of the Macron government to freedom of speech, press and expression, political commentator Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend.

According to him, the fact that Liseron Boudoul's neutral, impartial report on the war zone from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was prepared in accordance with all the rules of the professional code of journalism, was removed from the channel's online database, shows that the French government is unable to ensure freedom of the press and speech in this country.

"According to French law, the main guarantor of freedom of speech and the press in the country is the judiciary. A report or other informational material published on a particular resource can be deleted only by a court decision. There was no court decision or even an appeal to the court to remove Liseron Boudoul's report from the TF1 Internet resource," he said.

"The report was removed as a result of pressure and threats, which is a spat not only on freedom of speech and the press, but also on the independent judicial system," he stressed.