Foreign diplomats arrive in Barda, which is still under fire by Armenian troops (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

The Armenian troops continued to shell Azerbaijan's Barda and Goranboy districts, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and foreign diplomats accredited in the country are currently in Barda.