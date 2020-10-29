Foreign diplomats arrive in Barda, which is still under fire by Armenian troops (UPDATE)
Details added first version on 12:44
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
The Armenian troops continued to shell Azerbaijan's Barda and Goranboy districts, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and foreign diplomats accredited in the country are currently in Barda.
