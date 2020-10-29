Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on interaction of CIS member states' customs authorities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law ‘On the ratification of the Agreement on interaction of customs authorities of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the field of protection of intellectual property rights’, Trend reports.
The agreement ‘On cooperation of the customs authorities of the CIS member states in the field of protection of intellectual property rights, signed during a meeting of the heads of government of the CIS member states in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) on May 31, 2019, is approved with a proviso by Azerbaijan.
