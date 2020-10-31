Meeting of Jeyhun Bayramov with OSCE MG Co-Chairs and Armenian FM ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenian Foreign Minister ended in Geneva, Trend reports citing press service of MFA.

During the meeting, minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions and decisions and documents of international organizations.

Speaking about humanitarian measures, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the constructive approach demonstrated by Azerbaijan. In this regard, he noted that Azerbaijan unilaterally handed over the bodies to the Armenian side, as well as an elderly Armenian woman. The minister said that Azerbaijan had put forward this proposal long ago.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also stressed that the deliberate shelling of civilians and settlements by Armenia, which grossly violates international humanitarian law, is unacceptable.