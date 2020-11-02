Azerbaijan informs partner countries, int'l organizations on facts of Armenian terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2

Trend:

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the relevant structures of the partner countries and international organizations about the terror committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Letters sent to government agencies responsible for emergency response in about 30 countries, as well as to 20 influential international organizations, including relevant UN agencies (OCHA, UNDRR), the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO), the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) of NATO, the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the Council of European and Mediterranean Major Hazards Agreement, The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), GUAM, The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Economic Cooperation Organization and other relevant international structures.

Letters addressed to international organizations, include the truth about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, information about the fact that 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands for 30 years has been under occupation by the Armenian Armed Forces, resulting in over a million of Azerbaijani compatriots became refugees and Internally displaced people (IDPs), and that the four resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from Azerbaijan's lands, still remains on paper.

On Sept. 27 Armenia launched a military provocation directed against the civilian population and military facilities of Azerbaijan, in response to which the Azerbaijani Armed Forces answered with a counter-attack, and this operation is carried out exclusively within the lands of the Azerbaijan Republic that are uniquely recognized by the international community.

The letters included photos and videos confirming the terrorist nature of the Armenian state, as well as a brochure in English.