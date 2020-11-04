Azerbaijan not only defeats Armenia, but also neutralizes influence of those who support it - Security Council secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan today is so powerful that it not only defeats Armenia but also neutralizes the influence of those who support it, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

“Thousands of Azerbaijani citizens, together with employees of the internal affairs bodies, fought and became martyrs in battles for the Motherland, for the people, for the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the 1990s,” Usubov said.

"We remember well the mood and fighting spirit of not only our armed forces but also our people,” the secretary added. “What has changed since then? People remained the same. Our citizens, including the military, during that period, had a high fighting spirit, love for the Motherland, the determination to go to the bitter end. There was not just a powerful and honest leader, a gifted commander. But now we have such a leader, thanks to this we see real results."

“During those years, on the instructions of the political leadership of the country, our tanks moved along the streets of Baku, rather than on the Karabakh front,” the secretary said.

“Instead of defending our settlements in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and attacking the Armenian Armed Forces, battalions guarded the headquarters of political parties here and tried to seize the buildings of central executive bodies,” Usubov said. “The occupying country, taking advantage of this chaos, pursued a policy of aggression - Armenia without Azerbaijanis, Karabakh without Azerbaijanis, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.”

“Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev stopped this process, which was destroying our statehood, while our victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev turned the defeated army of the 1990s into one of the strongest armies in the modern world. In comparison, this is the biggest difference.”

“In a word, Azerbaijan is going through a difficult but glorious path beginning from national salvation and ending with national victory," Usubov added.