President Ilham Aliyev: Victorious Azerbaijani Army liberated 16 more villages from occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

“The victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Yukhari Veysalli, Yukhari Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Uchunju Mahmudlu, Gajar, Divanaliliar villages of Fuzuli, Yukhari Mazra, Yanarhaj villages of Jabrayil, Gazyan, Balasoltanli, Mardanli villages of Gubadli, Beshdali village of Zangilan, Garabulag, Moshkhmaat villages of Khojali, Atagut, Tsakuri villages of Khojavand district from occupation. Glory to the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.