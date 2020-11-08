We have proved to whole world that Karabakh always been land of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

We have proved to the whole world that Karabakh has always been the land of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“We have proved that the Azerbaijani people have lived in these lands for centuries. We have proved that the Armenian population was settled to these lands only 200 years ago, how it was resettled and for what purpose. We presented it all to the world community, with evidence and facts. We have proved that Nagorno-Karabakh is historical and ancient land of Azerbaijan, and this issue must be resolved on the basis of the norms and principles of international law,” the head of state said.

“All of the world's leading organizations, all international organizations have adopted fair resolutions and decisions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Four resolutions of the UN Security Council, resolutions of the UN General Assembly, resolutions of the Non-Aligned Movement, resolutions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, resolutions of the European Parliament and other international organizations unequivocally recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. This gave us additional strength. If we had not done that, the processes surrounding the conflict today could cause us great problems. Over the years, we have been able to establish relations with many countries on the basis of sincere, businesslike and mutual respect. Many countries consider Azerbaijan a strategic partner, and this expression is already reflected in international documents. We have been able to establish relations with all neighboring countries on the basis of sincere friendship, mutual respect and mutual trust. If we had not done that, a completely different process could have taken place around the conflict today,” the head of state said.