If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

We are gathering strength in a focused manner, tirelessly, despite all the pressures, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“We are building up economic power. If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory. First of all, economic independence had to be secured and was secured. Today, Azerbaijan is not economically dependent on anyone, on any country or international financial institution. This independence has allowed us the opportunity to develop our country and strengthen our army at the same time. We buy all the military equipment and weapons needed for our Army from foreign markets. If we didn't have economic opportunities, how could we get them? I think that by pursuing a successful policy within the country, we have created a unique model of development for the world,” the head of state said.