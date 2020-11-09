We will take revenge on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

We will take revenge on the battlefield, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“We are not Armenians. They committed ethnic cleansing against us. They expelled all Azerbaijanis from Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. Thus, we have one million refugees as a result of the ethnic cleansing policy of Armenia. But we will not behave the same way, we will not take revenge. I said many times even when they bombed Ganja, when they bombed Barda, when they bombed other cities and killed 92 people, civilians, I said we will take revenge on the battlefield. Therefore, taking into account, this official position and the fact that there are thousands of Armenians who live in Azerbaijan, and nobody is ethnically cleansing them, why should we do it there?” the head of state said.