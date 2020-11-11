Martyrs, at cost of their lives, destroyed geopolitical games against Azerbaijan - president's assistant

Politics 11 November 2020 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Martyrs, at cost of their lives, destroyed geopolitical games against Azerbaijan - president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

The [Azerbaijani] martyrs, at the cost of their lives, destroyed the geopolitical games, which for years have been trying to impose the status quo on Azerbaijan based on the occupation on the principle of "fait accompli", Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“May Allah have mercy on the souls of our martyrs. Our lands have been liberated from occupation. Shusha, the heart of Karabakh, has been liberated,” Hajiyev wrote.

