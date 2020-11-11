Azerbaijani political scientist says France supporting occupying Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The fact that in its recent statement on Nagorno-Karabakh the French Foreign Ministry called the ancient Azerbaijani Shusha city in the Armenian manner - "Shushi", is a violation of international law, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Institute of Caucasian Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Doctor of Political Sciences Ramila Dadashova told Trend.

“As the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France should remain neutral. However, this country, which is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council, supports the occupying, terrorist Armenia most of all. Instead of trying to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully, France is further fueling it by supporting Armenia,” she noted

“About 500,000 Armenians live in France, and President of this country, Emanuel Macron, sympathizes with Armenia in order to win the sympathy of Armenian voters and stay in power. The unfair attitude of the French president towards Azerbaijan contradicts his attempt to present France as a democratic republic. Will the French president provide the independence of Corsica and territories inhabited by other ethnic groups?! Of course not. On the other hand, France is trying to strengthen its colonial policy not only in the EU, but also in the Mediterranean countries, as well as in North Africa - Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria. A hundred years ago, Syria and Lebanon were under French occupation, and France is trying to threaten and blackmail Turkey to regain its influence in these territories, which are part of Turkey's international economic zone,” Dadashova added.

She also added that Turkey's statement that it will be on the side of Azerbaijan, fighting for justice, as well as the firm position of this country towards the occupying, terrorist Armenia, is another reason for France to support Armenia.

“France, which has repeatedly accused Turkey of committing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in 1915, committed from 1954 to 1962 in its former colony of Algeria, the murders of more than a million Algerians who rose up to fight for independence. France's policy in Libya also goes beyond humanity. Recently, France has seen a wave of clashes between tens of thousands of people protesting against the Macron government's pension reforms and police. The striking "yellow vests" were severely beaten, dozens of people were killed. All this shows that France, foaming at the mouth ranting about democracy, is not itself a democratic state,” the political scientist added.