Azerbaijani Parliament's appeal to Azerbaijan's President to enter history - MP (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14
Trend:
The appeal by the Azerbaijani Parliament to the President of Azerbaijan will become a document that will go down in history, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev said, Trend reports.
Naghiyev made the remark on the air of the 'In the Spotlight' program on ITV Public Television.
The MP noted that the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day war has prevailed thanks to the unity of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, army, and citizens.
"I think that the Parliament's appeal, representing millions of voters, to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of this victory will become a document that will go down in history," Naghiyev said.
Trend present the interview.
Latest
Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office
Today's discussions between delegations of Turkey, Russia on current situation in Karabakh concluded
Unlike Armenians who took out all their belongings, Azerbaijanis left Kelbajar barely dressed in winter, sometimes barefoot (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan proved its military strength not only to Armenia, but to whole world - Rufiz Hafizoglu in interview to TRT Arab TV channel (VIDEO)