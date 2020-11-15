Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan is monitoring the process of withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from the occupied territories by using technological capabilities, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 15.
Latest
Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president
Azerbaijan shows aerial video footage from villages of Khojavend district liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office
Today's discussions between delegations of Turkey, Russia on current situation in Karabakh concluded
Unlike Armenians who took out all their belongings, Azerbaijanis left Kelbajar barely dressed in winter, sometimes barefoot (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan proved its military strength not only to Armenia, but to whole world - Rufiz Hafizoglu in interview to TRT Arab TV channel (VIDEO)