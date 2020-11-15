Azerbaijani MoD unveils video of Khojavend's Dashbashi village liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has unveiled the video footage from the Dashbashi village of Khojavend liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
Trend presents the video:
