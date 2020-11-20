President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Take that flag off the pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Look at how many wars there have been in the world. Take the last 100 years, 200 years. So many people have died in these wars. But who has lived with this enmity, who has lived with hatred in their hearts for years? Who has raised their children in the spirit of hatred? This is their future and this is their reality. The Soviet Union lost tens of millions of people during the war with Germany, but 10 or 20 years later, there was peace. The relations between Russia and Germany are now developing normally. European countries too. How many wars did France wage with Italy? How many wars did Germany and France wage? The people of what country, as they say, keep this hatred simmering in their hearts? This is what has brought Armenia to its current state. They themselves are guilty of all their troubles. On the other hand, how can a country that cannot establish normal relations with its neighbors develop? They are putting forward territorial claims against Turkey. They have no mind. It is suicidal to make territorial claims against a large country like Turkey,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The territorial claims against Azerbaijan. They were able to materialize these claims only for some time, occupied our lands, and expelled the neighboring people from their homes. They thought they were right and created a false history. They now seek help from all other countries, as if the whole world owes them. You are an independent country, so live as an independent country. If you can't live as an independent country, then become part of another country. Take that flag off the pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country. They themselves are the cause of their own troubles. This blow we have dealt to them, these events that have befallen them will awaken them perhaps so that they can live as a normal country, if they make the right choice and if they normalize relations with their neighbors,” the head of state said.