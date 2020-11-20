Call for prayer sounded in mosque of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
The adhan (call for prayer) was sounded in the Aghdam mosque, which was handed over by Armenia to Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, Trend reports.
The video footage was spread by the Russia Today TV channel.
The mosque was cleaned and the necessary work was carried out.
In accordance with the trilateral declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, Armenia transferred the Aghdam district to Azerbaijan on November 20, 2020.
