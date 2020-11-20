Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries are normal, but Armenia is making claims - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Our [Azerbaijan’s] relations with neighboring countries are normal and good, but they [Armenia] are making claims, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“All the work we have done in this region so far has given impetus to cooperation. All our projects – energy, transport, and humanitarian projects – have deepened cooperation. We have not taken a single wrong step. For example, we have not taken a single step that could cause any problems for our neighbors. Therefore, our relations with neighboring countries are normal and good. I can actually say that they can serve as an example for many. What are Armenia's relations with its neighbors like? There was this occupation with Azerbaijan, territorial claims against Turkey. Russia is dissatisfied, so to speak. I know why they could not bring weapons through Iran - because Iran is our friendly and brotherly country and because it closed its airspace on our request. Because they did not want Armenia to kill Azerbaijanis. They are making the same claims to Georgia now because Georgia also closed its airspace during the war and did not allow for the transportation of weapons by land. They also did not want the savage enemy to kill our civilians either. They claim that Russia did not help them. In his interview, the Russian President gave quite clear and accurate information and expressed his position. Azerbaijan was waging war on its territory recognized by international law. Therefore, there can be no talk of interference of some allied relations. They criticize everyone. They are dissatisfied with everyone. How can one live with such a mindset?” the head of state said.