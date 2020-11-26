Resolution adopted by French Senate must be canceled – Azerbaijani NGO head (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Samir Ali – Trend:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

The resolution adopted by the French Senate on the recognition of the fictional "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" must be canceled, a participant in today's protests held in front of the French embassy in Baku, chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for International Studies NGO Samir Adigozelli told Trend on Nov. 26.

“This resolution is disrespect to Azerbaijan,” Adigozelli said. “We express the Azerbaijani public’s dissatisfaction with France. This decision of the French Senate is unfair against Azerbaijan, its statehood, and violates international law.”

“By this action, France is trampling on the European values, human rights, and democratic values,” the chairman of the NGO said. “Let the country, the Senate of which made such an unjust decision, look at its own history, at the crimes it has committed. The Azerbaijani public firmly condemns this decision.”

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.