Jeyhun Bayramov expresses condolences to his Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on November 29, Trend reports citing press service MFA.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart in connection with the murder of the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, as a result of a terrorist attack.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

In addition to the discussions held this week via videoconference, the ministers also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral economic cooperation.

Besides, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.