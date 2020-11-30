Two more Italian municipalities express support to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The municipalities of Sepino and San Giuliano del Sannio in Italy’s Campobasso province adopted the documents condemning the policy of aggression, ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenia against Azerbaijan and expressing solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy told Trend on Nov. 30.

In accordance with the documents, as a result of the policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing conducted by Armenia against Azerbaijan, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, were occupied, over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people, war crimes and Khojaly genocide were committed.

The resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, expressing full support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh region as an integral part of Azerbaijan and demand the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories.

In accordance with the documents, Italy officially and invariably supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and in this context, a reference is made to the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan" signed during the state visit of the Azerbaijani president to Italy in February 2020.

Despite the existing legal framework for the settlement of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] and the negotiations that were conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group for almost 30 years, the negotiations were blocked as a result of Armenia’s destructive policy, the Azerbaijani people faced great injustice and more than a million Azerbaijani refugees and the internally displaced people were unable to return to their houses and even visit the graves of their family members.