Turkish sappers begin mine clearing in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
The engineering and sapper units of the ground forces of the Turkish Armed Forces have begun to conduct mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The sapper groups will clear the territory from mines, as well as conduct the exercises for the Azerbaijani servicemen.
