Units of Azerbaijani Army enter Lachin region (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
According to the trilateral Statement signed by the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Lachin region on December 1st, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
