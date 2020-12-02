Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold telephone conversation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
Trend:
On December 2, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Trend reports citing MFA press service.
The Ministers exchanged their views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November, 2020.
The sides also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.
