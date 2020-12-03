Public to be provided with detailed information about martyrs - Azerbaijani MoD

Politics 3 December 2020 17:45 (UTC+04:00)
Public to be provided with detailed information about martyrs - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The detailed information on the names of the dead servicemen, their date of birth, military rank, and combat path will be additionally disclosed for the Azerbaijani public, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Dec. 3.

The Commission, consisting of employees of the relevant state agencies, is working in this sphere.

“During the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces died,” the ministry said. “The work is underway to identify 103 servicemen by using DNA analysis. More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Necessary activities are being taken to find them and inform their families. Currently, 1,245 servicemen are being treated in medical institutions.”

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
OSCE MG Co-Chairs welcome cessation of activities in area of Karabakh conflict
OSCE MG Co-Chairs welcome cessation of activities in area of Karabakh conflict
Russia hopes UNESCO mission to arrive soon in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russia hopes UNESCO mission to arrive soon in Nagorno-Karabakh region
OSCE potential in settlement of conflicts remains in demand – Russian FM
OSCE potential in settlement of conflicts remains in demand – Russian FM
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia announces final results of parliamentary election Georgia 18:57
Special session of UN General Assembly on COVID-19 begins at Azerbaijani president’s initiative Politics 18:38
OSCE MG Co-Chairs welcome cessation of activities in area of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:31
Kazakhstan sees increase in registration of newly-purchased cars Transport 18:23
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council Politics 18:11
Metallurgical plant built with Russia’s support to be launched in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18:04
Uzbekistan Railways JSC to increase authorized capital Transport 18:03
Russia hopes UNESCO mission to arrive soon in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:03
Georgian state flour subsidy program to maintain stable prices for bread Business 18:00
Foreign trade grows between Russia’s Udmurtia, Turkmenistan Business 18:00
Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry eyes studying Rothschild & Co experience in entering IPO Oil&Gas 18:00
Azerbaijan raises cargo exports in value terms Transport 17:58
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 17:58
Korean government donates glove boxes to Azerbaijan for COVID-19 examination (PHOTO) Society 17:55
Public to be provided with detailed information about martyrs - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17:45
Georgia continuing efforts to diversify production and promoting use of renewable energy Oil&Gas 17:41
Number of projects to be implemented at Angren FEZ in Uzbekistan revealed Business 17:39
Prospects for expanding capabilities of Southern Gas Corridor discussed Oil&Gas 17:34
Kazakhstan looking for co-op opportunities with Northern European countries despite COVID-19 Business 17:34
Coronavirus adversely affects activities of Georgian JB Group Business 17:33
Uzbekistan, Turkey discuss creation of industrial zone in Tashkent Business 17:16
Productivity of Azerbaijani liberated lands to be assessed Economy 17:15
Baku Metro opens tender to attract renovation, installation services Tenders 17:11
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG exceeds 195 million barrels Oil&Gas 17:10
OSCE potential in settlement of conflicts remains in demand – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:09
Crude oil shipments decrease at Kazakhstan's Marine Terminal of CPC Oil&Gas 17:06
Karabakh agreement can positively influence Turkish-Armenian relations - Mevlut Cavusoglu Politics 17:06
Azerbaijan records annual growth in lending to agricultural sector Finance 17:04
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for gas purchase Tenders 16:45
Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum to be established in Baku Politics 16:42
Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance, repair of office equipment in Turkmenistan Tenders 16:36
We are entering new post-conflict stage of reconstruction, rehabilitation - Azerbaijani FM Politics 16:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs Politics 16:35
SOCAR’s share in Azerbaijan’s natural gas output down Oil&Gas 16:27
Anti-Azerbaijani efforts of Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces fail Politics 16:27
Georgia sees increase in public debt Finance 16:22
Georgian restaurants ask for benefits and salary compensation Business 16:20
Lithuanian company talks on new payment device for Azerbaijani market ICT 16:19
Georgian E-Space to attract partners for developing network of charging stations Oil&Gas 16:17
SOCAR sees increase in proven gas and condensate reserves Oil&Gas 16:16
Georgian bread company plans to expand its business Business 16:14
Iran's power production capacity increases Business 15:53
Employment in Iran's Kurdistan Province increases Business 15:46
Azerbaijan confirms 4,189 new COVID-19 cases, 2,072 recoveries Society 15:46
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency declines Finance 15:41
Commandants appointed for liberated Lachin, Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan Politics 15:33
Turkish FM talks regional benefits of trilateral agreement on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 15:14
Assets of Uzbek commercial banks increase over 10M2020 Finance 15:14
Greece extends nationwide lockdown by a week, to Dec. 14 Europe 15:12
Most of Azerbaijani goods' exports via Single Window system falls on air transportation Transport 15:05
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Qom Province up Business 15:03
Demand for Azerbaijani commercial banks grows year on year Finance 15:02
SOCAR’s 2019 oil output exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 14:58
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed Politics 14:58
OSCE chairman-in-office welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:57
Defense Ministry discloses number of missing Azerbaijani servicemen and currently under medical treatment Politics 14:51
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 1 million Society 14:47
Turkmenistan cuts imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 14:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of its servicemen killed in second Karabakh war Society 14:41
Azerbaijan lowers cement imports from Turkey Turkey 14:40
Iran's trade turnover with some Central Asian countries revealed Business 14:37
Trilateral statement of Nov. 10 ends nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Growth pace of both lari and foreign currency deposits slows down in Georgia Finance 14:23
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on exports and imports of finished textile products Business 14:23
Iran inaugurates new power projects Oil&Gas 14:16
Association of electrotechnical enterprises to increase production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:59
Iran declares amount of money paid to tea farmers Business 13:56
Kazakhstan discusses measures to improve national economy with UNDP Business 13:54
SOCAR’s proven oil reserves down y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:54
Azerbaijan creates service post, appoints inspectors in liberated Sugovushan, Talish villages (PHOTO) Society 13:53
Azerbaijan to solemnly celebrate Victory Day every year on Nov. 8 Politics 13:52
Lari exchange rate and pandemic impact electricity tariffs in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:43
Turkey's export to Turkic-speaking countries up Turkey 13:35
Expenses on construction of enterprises decline in Iran’s Qazvin province Business 13:18
Iran plans changes to law for citizens paying tax upon leaving country Finance 13:13
Food products jump in price in Kazakhstan in Nov. 2020 Business 13:12
Azerbaijan shows video footages from Husulu, Malibey villages of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 13:09
Iran’s Wagon Pars Company discloses number of manufactured wagons Business 13:08
Azerbaijan records growth in life insurance market Finance 13:07
Global Gas Centre can help promote Turkmen gas in Central Asia, Europe Oil&Gas 12:50
Export of major Azerbaijani non-oil companies down Business 12:49
Turkey records decline in exports of locally-made cars to Russia Turkey 12:49
State share in number of Uzbekistan’s markets, shopping complexes to be sold to private traders Business 12:43
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:38
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 12:31
Azerbaijani companies raise paid insurance claims in 10M2020 Finance 12:30
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan Politics 12:28
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to rise Finance 12:26
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region Politics 12:23
Restrictive measures related to coronavirus extended in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:23
Iran's trade turnover with countries around Persian Gulf announced Business 12:22
Kazakhstan, Hungary trade surges despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:20
Turkmenistan, Iran open border crossing in test mode Transport 12:19
Daimler proposes ex-BMW and VW executive Pischetsrieder as chairman Europe 12:18
Volume of non-life insurance market in Azerbaijan increases Finance 12:17
Uzbekistan to continue support of hospitality sector Tourism 12:15
Iran's parliament discuses idea of withdrawal from Non-Proliferation Treaty Politics 12:13
Khankandi city belongs to jurisdiction of Karabakh Regional Justice Department - ministry Politics 12:02
Value of Iran’s exports to Russia increases Business 12:02
All news