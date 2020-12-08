Details of Turkish president’s visit to Baku disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 9, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

During the meeting, relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the recent events in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will be discussed.

Moreover, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the situation around the Turkish-Russian monitoring center to monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime.