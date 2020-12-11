Azerbaijan to put 'Karabakh' bonds into circulation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
"Karabakh" bonds will be put into circulation in Azerbaijan, head of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said.
Mirkishili made the remark at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 11.
“The Azerbaijani government is preparing for the creation of a new mechanism, which will be associated with putting "Karabakh" bonds into circulation,” the head of the committee added.
