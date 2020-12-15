Azerbaijan's MoD presents video report from liberated Jabrayil district's Saryjaly village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan presented a video report from the village of Saryjaly of the Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The video report:
Latest
Indian High Commission in Dhaka is engaged in preserving memories of Rabindranath Tagore, his ancestral home in Kustia being redeveloped
Updated map of peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh to be supervised at top-level – Israeli expert