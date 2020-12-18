Work on Nakhchivan and Lachin corridors proceeding in parallel - Turkish Defense Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18
Trend:
Work in connection with the corridor to Nakhchivan and the Lachin corridor is proceeding in parallel, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.
According to Akar, negotiations are underway in this regard, and in the coming days, this issue will find its solution.
