Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region reached with the mediation of Russia is the only correct choice in the current critical situation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Tokayev made the remark at the meeting of the heads of the CIS countries, Trend reports on Dec. 18.

"I hope that this historic declaration will contribute to the establishment of long-term peace in the region," the president said. "In fact, the hotbed of conflict in the post-Soviet area, which has poisoned political cooperation in the Commonwealth throughout its existence, has been extinguished."

Tokayev stressed that cooperation among the CIS countries is of particular importance in this difficult for everybody period.