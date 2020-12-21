Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss regional issues of mutual interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Dec. 21, Trend reports referring to the MFA.

In course of the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on issues arising from the joint trilateral statement of November 10 signed between the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the Armenian prime minister.

The FMs also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation on the agenda, as well as regional issues of mutual interest.