Azerbaijan shows liberated Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has shared a footage from Valigulubayli village of the Zangilan district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
