Luke Coffey names ways to expand co-op between Azerbaijan and US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

During an online discussion organized by GCRF-Compass and ADA University, Director of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation of the US Luke Coffey shared his vision of how the United States can expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Coffey, one of such ways to expand cooperation is the possibility of opening a US Consulate General in Ganja city. This step is reasonable from the point of view that Ganja is the second largest city in the country, which plays all-round significance.

The next method is the inclusion of Azerbaijan in the US policy on Central Asia, which has great prospects, Coffey noted.

He noted that the geographic location of Azerbaijan, energy, infrastructure and trade of the country create an opportunity to connect the Caspian Sea basin to the US geopolitics.