Delegation headed by Azerbaijani deputy PM discusses prospects of co-op during visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev paid a visit to the Russian Federation on December 25, 2020, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani side met with a delegation headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy and trade, road transport, power engineering and infrastructure during the meeting.

During the meeting with the heads and representatives of the relevant state structures, Mustafayev stressed that the presidents of both countries attach particular importance to the development of bilateral relations, which are at a strategic level and are successfully developing in all spheres, including economic sphere and trade.

The issues of trade cooperation between the two countries were discussed, as well as the views on the current state of the dynamics of mutual trade and growth opportunities, including the export of Azerbaijani agricultural products were exchanged at the meeting.

The current projects in the field of mutual investments were discussed. The volume of mutual investments exceeded $6 billion.

The cooperation in the field of transport is at a high level and is developing dynamically. An increase in cargo transportation by 18 percent along the North-South international transport corridor during 10 months of this year was stressed. The sides also discussed new opportunities in the field of transport and transit.

The cooperation in the field of power engineering was discussed. The work conducted to implement the project to connect the Azerbaijani-Iranian-Russian energy systems was stressed.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.