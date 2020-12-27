Azerbaijan Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistani side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Mr. Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in regard to the death of the Pakistani Armed Forces servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The letter says: "Deeply saddened by the news about the death of brother Pakistan Armed Forces’ servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash in Pakistan. Praying Allah for the deceased servicemen, sharing the grief of their families and relatives, as well as expressing deep condolences to them.

May Almighty Allah rest them in peace."