GUAM can benefit from new realities in region - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijan hopes that the situation that has arisen since the end of the 44-day war [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] will be characterized as a phase of post-conflict restoration and reconstruction, as well as the restoration of peaceful coexistence, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the GUAM member-states, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

The minister said that the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan laid the foundation for ending the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan which lasted about thirty years, returning internally displaced people to their houses and realizing the enormous economic potential.

“It is planned to restore all economic and transport ties in the region,” Bayramov said. “This may enhance its role in trade between Asia and Europe.”

"There are new opportunities for development and cooperation and GUAM can benefit from new realities,” the minister said. “In this context, Azerbaijan is ready to work with its partners, including the GUAM member-states, to contribute to peace and stability in the region."