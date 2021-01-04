OPEC+ monitoring committee issues no production recommendations for February - sources
OPEC+ monitoring committee issues no production recommendations for February - sources Oil&Gas 21:11
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights are not operated due to heavy fog Economy 20:47
Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 10,800 new cases Europe 20:33
Azerbaijan confirms 1,891 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20:02
Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says Turkish health minister Turkey 19:47
Most OPEC+ nations call for extension of current production volumes in February Oil&Gas 19:34
Use of payment cards increased in Kyrgyzstan: National Bank’s report Kyrgyzstan 19:30
COVID-19 claims 55,650 lives across Iran Society 19:02
London court rules against Assange’s extradition to US over risk to his life and health Europe 18:44
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Zivel village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO/PHOTO) Politics 18:30
First case of Covid-19 new strain confirmed in Georgia Georgia 18:23
Bulgaria beging gas imports from Azerbaijan providing Sofia with diversified source of supply - S&P Oil&Gas 17:02
Demand for horticulture growing in northern region of Turkmenistan Business 15:00
Uzbekistan eyes launching number of auto manufactures in 2021-2023 Business 15:00
Uzbekistan, Pakistan consider organizing charter flights to promote pilgrim tourism Tourism 15:00
Chrome remains most popular internet browser in Azerbaijani market ICT 14:59
Azerbaijan discloses data on insurance premiums for 11M2020 Finance 14:52
Uzbekistan reveals loans volume for agriculture modernization Uzbekistan 14:52
Turkmenistan's Exchange extends tender for digitalization of activities Tenders 14:46
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for provision of heavy trucks Tenders 14:45
Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan sign joint appeal to attract investments for construction of Trans-Afghan railway Transport 14:34
Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani web sites down ICT 14:33
Russian pyrotechnics to carry out demining in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 14:32
Azerbaijan shares footage from ancient Azykh Cave (VIDEO) Society 14:31
Uzbek currency rates for January 4 Finance 14:31
Number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Uzbekistan passes 75,000 Uzbekistan 14:16
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy dynamo generators via tender Tenders 14:15
Uzbekistan Airways receives new Airbus A320 Neo Transport 14:15
Oil prices touch multi-month highs as OPEC+ expected to cap output Oil&Gas 13:26
French adviser says COVID rate still too high to ease restrictions Europe 13:23
Euro zone manufacturing ends 2020 on high as German factories hum Europe 13:22
Aviation reinsurance rates rise by up to 250% US 13:15
Kazakhstan threefold increases exports to Croatia despite COVID-19 Finance 13:09
Uzbekistan cancels zero customs duty on sugar import Uzbekistan 13:08
Uzbekistan abolishes Anti-Crisis Fund for mitigating COVID-19 effects Uzbekistan 13:08
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy thermal printers via tender Tenders 13:07
Turkmenistan extends suspension of train operation Transport 13:07
Pension payments increase in Turkmenistan Finance 13:06
Iran`s electricity generation by hydropower plants increases Oil&Gas 13:04
Iran's Roshd Daneh Gorgan Co. exports feed supplements to Persian Gulf countries Society 12:55
Iran, Tajikistan to hold Trade Committee Business 12:50
Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization discusses gov't intervention in stock exchange Business 12:46
Iran sends letter to IAEA about fuel production Nuclear Program 12:44
Iran to provide infrastructure for export of agricultural products Business 12:30
Head of Economic Commission of Iran's parliament talks total estimated assets Business 12:26
Car sales increased in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Society 12:24
Azerbaijan releases data on income of population for 11M2020 Finance 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:59
Azerbaijan explores spheres needed to be developed in Karabakh Economy 11:58
Iran declares details of medical mask exports and imports Business 11:56
Tehran Stock Exchange's TEDPIX records substantial gains Finance 11:55
Iranian President discusses COVID-19 vaccine Society 11:54
Iran to revoke license of stagnant mines Business 11:50
Iran's COVID-19 vaccine enters human trial stage - EIKO Society 11:47
Bahar field sees decrease in gas output Oil&Gas 11:40
Oil production at Azerbaijan’s Gum Deniz field up Oil&Gas 11:34
Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record Other News 11:08
Pro-government cyber groups implement record transmission power of DDoS attacks - Group IB ICT 11:06
UAE, Switzerland buy Turkmen-made aviation kerosene Business 11:05
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for vehicles maintenance Tenders 11:04
Turkmenistan appoints new ambassador to Kazakhstan Business 11:02
Production of Renault and LADA cars planned in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Transport 11:02
Petronas to ensure full automation of Resak platform by 2023 Oil&Gas 10:43
Most significant 2020 events that affected oil prices – Petronas’ view Oil&Gas 10:32
Review of main events in Azerbaijani financial market in 2020 Finance 10:30
Iran to increase herbal plant production Business 10:29
Amount of foreign investment made in Iran increases Finance 10:29
Big share of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products accounts for fruits and vegetables Business 10:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of export of its leading non-oil companies Business 10:27
Nepal's former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to fly to Mumbai for treatment of ailing wife Other News 10:24
COVID-19 vaccine to be free across country, says India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Other News 10:20
Ceyhan terminal transships over 1.7 million tons of ACG oil since start of 2021 Oil&Gas 10:07
AzerGold becomes one of leading public sector exporters in Azerbaijan Business 10:04
UNESCO includes Azerbaijan’s educational platform in its list Society 10:01
Annual review of main events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 10:01
Kazakhstan adds 645 daily cases of COVID-19 Kazakhstan 08:39
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 infections fall below 10,000 Turkey 08:16
Iran discloses details of cargo transportation in Kermanshah Province Transport 08:00
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran reveals amount of expenses Business 07:30
Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:23
Nancy Pelosi wins reelection as Speaker of US House of Representatives US 06:13
Most of Azerbaijani cargo transportation through single window system accounts for air transportation Economy 05:01
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 600,000 Other News 03:46
WHO reports over 740,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 02:05
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov Politics 01:04
Greece detects four cases of new coronavirus variant Europe 00:50
At least 70 civilians killed in attack in Niger Other News 00:15
Turkey tightens measures amid cases of virus variant Turkey 3 January 23:41
President Ilham Aliyev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Politics 3 January 22:50
Qatar reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 144,437 in total Arab World 3 January 22:42
Azerbaijani grandmaster Rajabov defeats Aronian in second final match Society 3 January 21:57
Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new wave Europe 3 January 21:45
Value added tax payers’ turnover down in Georgia Business 3 January 21:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 3 January 21:00
Law on public councils expands rights and responsibilities of members – Kazakh Information Minister Kazakhstan 3 January 21:00
Contracts to be signed to maintain and increase oil extraction in Iran Oil&Gas 3 January 20:52
Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 14,245 new cases Europe 3 January 20:37
4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sirvije city in Turkey Turkey 3 January 19:48
Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul (PHOTO) Transport 3 January 19:23
At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger Other News 3 January 18:56
