Azerbaijan shows video footage from Zivel village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO/PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4
Trend:
The video footage from Zivel village of the Kalbajar district has been disseminated, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Jan.4.
Trend shows this video footage:
Latest
Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan sign joint appeal to attract investments for construction of Trans-Afghan railway
Most of Azerbaijani cargo transportation through single window system accounts for air transportation