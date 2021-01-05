Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road, Lachin corridor are open to us - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

An international airport will be built in Fuzuli on my instructions. This instruction has already been given, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

“An international airport will be built in Fuzuli on my instructions. This instruction has already been given. Places are being identified now. Mine clearance work will be carried out. I have ordered that an international airport be established in Fuzuli this year. At least a runway should be put into operation. The distance from there to Shusha is short. Because in Soviet times, you had to go to Shusha either from Khankandi or through the Lachin corridor. We are building a new road now. Of course, those roads are there too, and our citizens, those engaged in repair work there these days are using these roads – the Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road and the Lachin corridor. In other words, these roads are open to us. We should be able to go there whenever we want, and it will be the case. However, the construction of the Fuzuli international airport will create opportunities to invite foreign guests to Shusha. It will be possible to come there and then travel a short distance to Shusha,” the head of state said.